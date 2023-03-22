EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 22 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Fair weather to linger in most of Kazakhstan Mar 22

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a spur of an anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan is to brace for fair weather with no precipitation on March 22, 2023, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Due to fronts, unstable weather conditions are to linger in the southern parts of the country, bringing precipitation as rain and snow. The country is to brace for fog as well as high wind in the north and south, and thunderstorm in the south.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!