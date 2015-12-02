Fair weather to persist in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 2.

Precipitation and ice slick are forecast for western and southwestern Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick are expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan region. It will be foggy in some parts of the region as well. Wind gusting up to 17-22 mps will batter Almaty region. Fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.