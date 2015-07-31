Fair weather to settle in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, July 31. It will be foggy in northern and central Kazakhstan and rainy in the east of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions. Extreme heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and Atyrau regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.