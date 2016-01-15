EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:27, 15 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Fair winter weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 15. Meteorologists predict that snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak wind may hit some areas of the country.

    Fog will descend on Kostanay, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.
    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.
    Roads in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions may be closed due to black ice.
    Blowing snow is expected in Aktobe region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!