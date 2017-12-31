Fair winter weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Dec 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice winter weather on the last day of 2017, Kazinform has learnt Kazhydromet. However, western, southwestern and eastern Kazakhstan will see black ice on roads, stiff wind and blowing snow.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions.



Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions will observe patches of fog.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan region.



Slippery conditions will persist on roads in Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.