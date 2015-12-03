EN
    20:16, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Fake suicide bomb vest causes alarm in İstanbul

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM A suicide bomb vest which was found in a garbage container in İstanbul on Thursday caused alarm in the area of the city in which it was located.

    Police officers closed the road to traffic and bomb squads were deployed to the area after a municipality worker spotted the vest. The bomb experts then determined that the vest was a fake one which is used in movie sets.

    The Doğan news agency reported that the person who left the vest in the container and the person who found it were taken to the police station.

    Source: Today’s Zaman

