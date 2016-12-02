Falconry added to UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

ASTANA- ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM Falconry was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. This was announced at a meeting of the Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Ethiopia.

Falconry was nominated by Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Portugal, Qatar Saudi Arabia, Spain and the Syrian Arab Republic.

A living heritage of humanity, falconry originally was a way to obtain food, and today it is associated with environmental protection, cultural heritage and community involvement. Falconers train, fly and breed the birds developing a bond with them and becoming their main protectors.

Falconry is popular today in 60 countries and aspects of the practice may vary but the methods remain similar. Falconers hunt in groups. Some travel weeks at a time recounting stories in the evenings. This element is passed on within families, by apprenticeship, mentoring or training in clubs and schools.

Hunting with saker falcons and golden eagles are sacred for the Kazakhs. And Eagle Hunters are much respected people. As was reported previously Kazaksha Kures was also added to the Representative List of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage.

Among other 12 inscriptions are yoga, Iraqi Khidr Elias feast and its vows, Saudi Arabia's Almezmar, drumming and dancing with sticks etc.



