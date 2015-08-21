Fall of ruble and tenge stimulates economic restructuring of Russia, Kazakhstan - official

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The fall of the ruble and the tenge against the US dollar and euro should encourage the restructuring of the economies of Russia and Kazakhstan, said the Head of Eurasian Development Bank Dmitry Pankin in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossiya-24 on Friday.

"Such low prices should finally stimulate the economic restructuring ... The change of the exchage rate, such a fall of the national currencies - the ruble, tenge, it creates an opportunity for the development of other industries, to diversify the economy," said Pankin.

Source: TASS