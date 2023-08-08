EN
    07:35, 08 August 2023

    Falling goalpost kills child in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old boy died when a goalpost fell on him while he was playing on the football field in the territory of a secondary school in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the education department press service.

    A criminal investigation is launched.

    As earlier reported, a teen, aged 13 years old, was injured by collapsing massive goalpost this May. Another tragedy occurred last year in Uralsk. An 11-year-old boy was killed when a goalpost crushed him on the children’s playground.


    Astana Incidents Accidents
