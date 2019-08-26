EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:16, 26 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Falling stone kills climber near summit on Mt. Fuji

    None
    None
    KOFU. KAZINFORM A woman in her 20s was confirmed dead after being hit on her head by a falling stone while climbing Mt. Fuji, Japan's highest peak, local police said Monday.

    An ambulance was called around 7 a.m., reporting the woman climbing in a group was injured near the top of the 3,776-meter volcanic mountain, after trailing up a route from Yamanashi Prefecture, local authorities said, Kyodo News reports.

    A route between a lodge located around 3,450 meters up the mountain and the summit has been closed following the accident.

    Stonemasonry near the summit collapsed following a typhoon last October, blocking a route to the summit. It was provisionally restored on July 9, but part of it remains narrow, and stones nearby are covered with a net.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!