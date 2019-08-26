Falling stone kills climber near summit on Mt. Fuji

KOFU. KAZINFORM A woman in her 20s was confirmed dead after being hit on her head by a falling stone while climbing Mt. Fuji, Japan's highest peak, local police said Monday.

An ambulance was called around 7 a.m., reporting the woman climbing in a group was injured near the top of the 3,776-meter volcanic mountain, after trailing up a route from Yamanashi Prefecture, local authorities said, Kyodo News reports.

A route between a lodge located around 3,450 meters up the mountain and the summit has been closed following the accident.

Stonemasonry near the summit collapsed following a typhoon last October, blocking a route to the summit. It was provisionally restored on July 9, but part of it remains narrow, and stones nearby are covered with a net.