EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 06 August 2015 | GMT +6

    False bomb threat in Astana Airport

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The information about a bomb in the airport of Astana was false, the press service of the airport informs.

    The information desk of the airport received a call about a bomb in the airport at 9:05 am. Bomb technicians, canine teams and emergency services of the city immediately began a search of the bomb in the airport.

    All the people working in the airport or waiting for their flights were evacuated from the buildings of the airport, in total over 1000 people.

    Thus, four flights were delayed during the period the emergency services were searching for the bomb.

    At 10:55 am, the airport resumed its work as long as it was confirmed that the information about a bomb was false.

    Tags:
    Astana Transport Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!