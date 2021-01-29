Famed actor Sabit Orazbayev honored with Barys Order

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has bestowed the Barys Order of Degree One upon people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize, actor of the Auezov Kazakh National Academic Dramatic Theatre Sabit Orazbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The award is given in line with the Presidential decree for the special contribution to the promotion of local culture and dramatic arts, acting career.

The ceremony of presenting the Barys Order of Degree One to Mr Orazbayev took place in Almaty city.

In his congratulatory letter read out by Mr Kusherbayev, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the actor’s achievements and wished strong health, further success.

Sabit Orazbayev is a gifted actor who dedicated his life to theatre, playing over 100 dramatic roles from Kazakh and world classics, modern drama.







