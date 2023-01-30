Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aizhan Skakova, a famed Kazakh environmentalist, scholar, public figure, has joined Baitaq Party, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

According to the press service, deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation Aizhan Skakova has been outspoken on the country’s most acute environmental issues regarding the Caspian Sea, Aral Sea, Lake Balkhash, Semipalatinsk Test Site, and more, and works hard to deal with them in practice.

Skakova spearheaded the establishment of the State Natural Reserve Bokei Orda protecting the Saiga, draw attention to biodiversity conservation, rational use of water resources, as well as addressed the Kazakh Red Book’s revision.

Lomonosov Moscow State University graduate, PhD holder Aizhan Skakova headed the State Research Institute of Ecology of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, took an active part in reviving the Kazakh Nature Conservation Society, contributed to Ekologicheskiy kuryer newspaper.

The Kazakh environmentalist raised issues of global warming, climate change, sustainable development, water safety and diplomacy in CA countries at international symposiums and republican conferences.

Skakova is also known for taking a leadership stance on issues of social protection of children, motherhood and childhood.

«Joining of Aizhan Skakova, professional and environmental and political heavyweight, is a big win for Baitaq Party,» said the press service of the Party, adding that her experience, enthusiasm, and patriotism will greatly contribute to the promotion of Baitaq and step up work on environmental safety.

Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. According to the Kazakh Central Election Commission, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, AMANAT Party, People’s Democratic Patriotic Party Auyl, Kazakhstan’s Green Party Baitaq, National Social Democratic Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and Respublica Party are to race to form the lower chamber of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Photo: baytaq.kz