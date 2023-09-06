Famed Hollywood actor Michael Rooker to attend Comic Con Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –Hollywood actor Michael Rooker famous for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead is to visit Kazakhstan for Comic Con Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Michael Rooker is well-known for his role as Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy by James Junn. He also voiced the same character in Marvel's What If...? Rooker also portrayed fictional character Merle Dixon from the horror drama television series The Walking Dead. He also starred in the third season of True Detective TV series.

Rooker also involved in the making of the Call of Duty video games.

It is expected that during the event Michael Rooker will converse with his fans, hold an autograph session with guests of the festival.

Notably, Comic Con Astana is an international festival devoted to the industry of comics, cinematography, video games, anime, and other areas of modern popular culture.

On September 16-17, a meeting, autograph session with the creators and actors of the Major Grom: The Game film and screening of Obyasnyalkiny animated movie are to take place.

Guests of the event include creators of Major Grom: The Game Sergey Goroshko, Alexnader Seteikin, Matvei Lykov, Oleg Trofim, Artem Gabrelyanov, and Mikhail Kitaev, as well as creators of Obyasnyalkiny Syenduk, Egor Loskutov, Evgeni Blinnikov.

Among foreign guests will be French film producer Pierre Spengler, who worked on the first three Superman films, Revolver by Guy Ritchie, Underground by Emir Kusturica, and so on.

A cosplay contest is to take place with a prize fund of KZT10mln, and the lovers of science fiction blockbusters will be offered exclusive materials.

The Comic Con Astana festival is to feature for the first time an exhibition zone Pop Asia devoted to anime and mango as well as J-Pop and K-Pop.

An interactive zone for tech geeks featuring different content from game makers will be included in the event’s program.