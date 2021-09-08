Famed Kazakh scholar Saken Amireev passes away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – PhD, Prof, founder of epidemiology and vaccinology school in Kazakhstan Saken Amireev has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a statement, the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University officials informed about the death of PhD, Prof, founder of epidemiology and vaccinology school in Kazakhstan Saken Amireev today morning because of the COVID-19 infection.

Its is noted that the name of late Saken Amireev is closely connected to the development of the infectious and epidemiological service of Kazakhstan.

The University’s 20,000 staff expressed their deep sorrow and condolences to the close ones and family members of Amireev.

«The University staff suffered a huge loss. The prominent coryphaeus with international authority and recognition, big teacher, prominent scholar, genuine epidemiologist, example for many generations of medical workers, and person with a huge heart,» reads the statement.

Amireev’s works on epidemiology and vaccinology became the guide for many specialists in the medical field. He authored 678 articles, theses, of which over 50 were published in foreign publications, four monographs, four basic textbooks on epidemiology, medical parasitology, 10 types of practical guidebooks, 25 training manuals, and two volumes of lecture courses on venerology.

He published the world’s first guidebook called «The standard definitions of cases and algorithms of measures when handling infectious (parasitic) diseases» issued in two volumes in Kazakh and Russian, covering 115 nosological forms of infections and infestation.