Families affected by mudslide in Bayan-Ölgii province to be sent humanitarian aid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan will send humanitarian aid to the people affected by the mudslide in Bayan-Ölgii Province in Mongolia, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov informed via social network.

"On the instruction of President Nazarbayev, humanitarian assistance will be provided to the families affected by the mudflow in Bayan-Olgii province in Mongolia," K. Massimov wrote.