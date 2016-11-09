Families of Almaty Towers tragedy victims to get 3 million in compensation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has visited the Almaty Towers Business Center where six people died in massive fire on Sunday.

While surveying the scene of the tragedy representative of the Almaty Towers managing company Ablimit Rakhmatullayev assured mayor Baibek that families of the victims will receive compensation worth 3 million tenge (KZT) apiece on Wednesday.



The mayor extended his condolences and instructed to render extensive support to the victims' families.



"It is crucial to help them with the organization of funerals and pay attention to everyone affected by this tragedy. The commission [formed after the terrific tragedy] should work transparently and effectively and report on the work done as soon as possible," Baibek said.









