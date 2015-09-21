EN
    19:12, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Families of drowned in Aktau servicemen to receive compensation this week - Defense Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Immediate compensation will be paid to the families of drowned in Aktau servicemen this week, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

    In accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, the families of the servicemen who died on duty have to be paid immediate compensation within two months. However, the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan orders to pay the compensation this week.

    Families of the drowned servicemen will receive one million tenge each as the compensation and food products as well.

    As earlier reported, on September 18, in Aktau during the 2 stage of "Center-2015" drills 6 armored vehicles BTR-80 with 52 soldiers went to the sea. Due to strong wind and high waves 4 vehicles of BTR-80 with 4 soldiers onboard drowned in the sea.

