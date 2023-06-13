Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held an operational conference on the major wildfires suppression efforts in Abai region and measures to support the families affected on June 12, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

The sitting started with a minute of silence in honour of those who died in the wildfires in Abai region.

As of now some 1,530 people, 320 units of equipment, and 14 helicopters are deployed to battle the forest fires.

The special governmental commission was set up to investigate the cause and consequences of the emergency situation.

As stated there, the families of the killed foresters will receive 7 million tenge each from the Kazakhstan Khalkyna fund and get new furnished housing. 2 million tenge will be paid also to each minor child. Besides, a special fund was founded to support the bereaved families and all those affected by the wildfires.

40 Kazakhstani universities are ready to provide their grants and dormitories for the students of the families impacted by the forest fire.