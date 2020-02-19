EN
    11:04, 19 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Families of Kazakh diplomats evacuated from China, FM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told journalists about Kazakhstanis staying in China.

    «Two nationals of Kazakhstan will be airlifted tomorrow by Ukrainian airlines from Wuhan,» the Minister told on the margins of the Majilis’ meeting.

    He also added that all the families of Kazakh diplomats working in China were repatriated but for those willing to stay in the country with their spouses. All the diplomatic missions function nominally.


