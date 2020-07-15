Families of medical workers killed by COVID-19 received state awards in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Kurmet, Parasat, and Barys Orders to nine medical workers, who lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus, have been posthumously awarded in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the press service of the city's administration.

The awards have been handed out to the family members of the medical workers by Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov as well as the financial support has been provided to each family.

While meeting with the families, the mayor pointed out the medics' exemplary work in the line of duty and contribution to the public health.

The awards are given to medical workers, including doctors, department heads, infectious disease doctors, and ambulance doctors in line with the President's decision as of July 13, 2020.

The Kurmet Order has been posthumously awarded to doctors Baurzhan Kurekbayev, Khasym Mamayev, Zhanibek Malibekov, senior nurses Kafiza Almakhanova, Gaukhar Baimenova, and parademic Timur Auelbayev.

The Parasat Order has been posthumously given to department head Maruyam Abdikulova.

The Barys Order of 1st degree and the Barys Order of 3rd degree have been posthumously awarded to department heads Agzipa Tazhenova and Orynbasar Sadiyev, respectively.