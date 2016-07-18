Families of policemen killed in Almaty shootout to receive compensation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The families of the victims of today's shootout in Almaty will be paid compensation, Official Spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek told Kazinform.

According to her, the families of the victims will receive compensations amounting to one or two salaries, and, probably, local administration will provide some assistance.

Recall that shooting occurred today in several districts of Almaty. Three policemen and two civilians died in the shooting spree.

The red terror-alert level was changed to ‘yellow’ one.