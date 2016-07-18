EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:25, 18 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Families of policemen killed in Almaty shootout to receive compensation

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The families of the victims of today's shootout in Almaty will be paid compensation, Official Spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Department Saltanat Azirbek told Kazinform.

    According to her, the families of the victims will receive compensations amounting to one or two salaries, and, probably, local administration will provide some assistance.

    Recall that shooting occurred today in several districts of Almaty. Three policemen and two civilians died in the shooting spree.

    The red terror-alert level was changed to ‘yellow’ one. 

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!