    12:57, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Families of Tengiz oilfield blast victims to get compensation

    Фото: businesswire.com
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The families of the Tengiz oilfield blast victims and those injured will get appropriate compensation, Kazinform learned from the local administration.

    Akim (governor0 of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov held an extraordinary meeting with the representatives of LLP Tengizchevroil, Emergencies Department, Police Department, Prosecutor’s Office, and other officials.

    Serik Shapkenov expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. He added that the families of victims and those injured will receive financial support.

    The head of the region also commissioned local healthcare authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured workers.

    Earlier TCO press service confirmed that a flange connection failure had caused the blast.

    All the workers were from contracting organizations.

    A special commission was established to investigate the incident.


    Kazakhstan Incidents Oil & Gas
