    11:42, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Families of those killed in Almaty terrorist act to get 15 mln tenge

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Families of the victims of the recent terrorist act in Almaty city will get 15 million tenge and families of those injured - 5 million tenge, a source at the city administration said.

    According to chief surgeon of the Almaty Healthcare Department Nurzhan Issabekov, seven people remain in hospitals after the attack. Five of them are in the emergency aid hospital.

    On Tuesday morning akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek visited the police officers injured in the course of the attack and spoke to their families.

    Almaty Terrorism News
