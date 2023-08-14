EN
    14:55, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn

    Кадр из видео: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A family killed in a road accident occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region on August 14, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    According to the preliminary information, a head-on crash involving a Lexus LS 430 vehicle and DAF fuel truck occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region.

    As a result of the accident, the Lexus car caught fire. A 42-year-old driver of the car, and his wife, and child died on the spot. A driver of the fuel truck was taken to hospital with different injuries.

    Investigation into the accident has been launched.


