Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson, CNN reports.

«Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home,» Dotson said.

Dotson identified the suspect as Michael Haight, 42. The two adult victims were his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, and Tausha’s mother, Gail Earl, 78, according to the release.

The other victims were the couple’s five children – 17, 12, and 7-year-old girls, and 7 and 4-year-old boys.

«We join with all who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and want to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims,» Dotson said.

Police went to the home in Enoch City, which is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, on January 4 to respond to a welfare check requested by family and friends who had not heard from the victims, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox asked the public to keep the Enoch community in their prayers.

«Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,» Cox said in a tweet Wednesday.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also offered her condolences in a tweet saying, «What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight.»

Photo: Ben B. Brown/The Deseret News/AP