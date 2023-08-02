Family of Almaty fire victim to receive 2-room apartment from developer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The developer of Akkent residential building - Ayt Housing Complex - will provide the family of yesterday’s horrific fire victim with a 2-room apartment, Kazinform reports.

The developer also promised to repair the damaged building.

«We are ready to cover all the expenses arising from the restoration of the building,» Director General of the company Kanat Yeraliyev said.

The multi-storey building was commissioned in 2017, but the tenants moved in it three years later.

The fire in the 16-storey building in Almaty killed one and injured 49 people.