    11:38, 31 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Family of seven suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A family of seven sustained carbon monoxide poisoning in the regional center of Akkistau in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Three adults and four children, the youngest is only three years old, suffered CO poisoning. They all were hospitalized. A gas leak at their house is blamed for the incident," Kazinform has learnt from the emergencies department of Atyrau region.

    Kazakhstan Incidents Regions Atyrau region
