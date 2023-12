UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A family of four people got carbon monoxide poisoning in Semey.

As the local emergencies department says, four people showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning were hospitalized in Semey Dialysis Centre from Ayagoz substationearly morning today. Luckily, a 64-year-old woman, a couple and a 3-year-old child are alive. Their condition is estimated as of light and medium severity