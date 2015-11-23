Famous art director Idris Karsakbayev passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Idris Karsakbayev, a well-known art director has died in Almaty at the age of 84.

According to the press service of JSC "Kazakh film" named after Shaken Aymanov, I.Karsakbayev was Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, winner of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers. He began his career at "Kazakhfilm" as an assistant artist. Idris Karsakbayev participated in the creation of feature, children's and musical films including "Goodbye, Medeo!", two historical films - "Blood and Sweat" and "Runners are in hurry" and others. I.Karsakbayev also acted in "Angel in the taqiyah," "Journey to childhood", "On the wings of a song." In 2007 he was awarded the title "Ekran Sheberi".