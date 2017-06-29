Famous cyclist Dana Akhmetova died

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The female bicycle racer Dana Akhmetova suddenly died in the intensive care unit of Almaty city hospital No.7 today, on June 29, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation's website.

On June 23, the 17-year-old athlete lost consciousness during the 4th Youth Sports Games. After that, the ambulance crew delivered her to the intensive care unit. The doctors reported Dana's condition to be extremely critical. The girl died without regaining consciousness.

Dana Akhmetova was trained at the North Kazakhstan regional specialized school for gifted children and became a master of sports of Kazakhstan. Since 2016, she had been listed among the Olympic Training Center athletes.

"Dana Akhmetova was a talented and purposeful athlete who demonstrated a great will-to-win spirit at competitions. Since the beginning of the season, she won a silver medal in the Youth Games on highway and two bronze medals in the Youth Games on track. The Kazakhstan Cycling Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of Dana Akhmetova. It is a great loss and pain for the entire Kazakh cycling community. We are mourning with you," reads the message of the federation.