Famous eagle huntress awarded educational grant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Suleiman Demirel University awarded the worldwide known and the youngest eagle huntress, Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy, an educational grant, its press service reports.

The university intends to create all necessary conditions for the talented Kazakh girl to receive higher education in her motherland.



"Aisholpan is awarded the grant for wide promotion of cultural heritage of the Kazakh people and great contribution to the development of the country's ethnic culture. The world's leading universities also offered Aisholpan scholarships. However, the talented youth should obtain all-round support, first of all, at home. We should nurture patriotism and bring up decent highly-educated citizens," rector Kanat Kozhakhmet said.



Harvard and Oxford have already invited the 16-year-old girl to study there. She plans to study in Kazakhstan.



It is noteworthy, tens of films follow the story of Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy so far. The eagle huntress was awarded in New York for her bravery.



