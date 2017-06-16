Famous Italian musicians to perform in Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 24, famous Italian musicians Stefano Andreatta (pianist) and Eddie de Nadai (conductor) will perform at the concert "Classica all' Italiana" in the Main Hall of the Astana Opera House as a part of Expo 2017 Cultural Program. The symphony orchestra "Astana Opera" takes part in the concert, Kazinform reports with reference to the theater press service.

The varied program includes the works by outstanding composers: G. Rossini's Overture to the opera "La Gazza Ladra", F. Liszt's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 in A major, as well as G. Verdi's Overture to the opera "La Forza Del Destino" and "The Four Seasons (Insert numbers from the opera Les Vêpres Siciliennes)".

It is worthwhile noting that Stefano Andreatta is a graduate of the Conservatorio di Castelfranco Veneto Agostino Steffani. He studied under the direction of maestro Francesco Bencivenga. He has participated in master classes given by such famous artists as Gustavo Romero, Riccardo Risaliti, Andrea Lucchesini and Anna Kravchenko. It will be his first performance in Astana Opera, whereas famous Italian conductor Eddie de Nadai will work with Astana Opera Symphonic Orchestra for the second time.

"The Astana Opera Symphonic Orchestra is excellent. Again, I go there with great pleasure. I appreciated their flexibility, the beauty of the sound, especially in the operatic repertoire, which is not easy to perform. I have known Stefano Andreatta for several years, but have not yet worked with him on the same stage. He is a musician of the highest level, the winner of the 2016 FVG International Piano Competition, one of the most prestigious in Italy. My favorite composers are J. Brahms and J. Verdi. This concert program comprises the second greatest Italian composer of all time along with G. Rossini. I am sure that the Kazakh public will get a lot of pleasure from this concert.", Eddie de Nadai says.

Eddie De Nadai is an Italian conductor and pianist. For a long time he worked as a teacher, accompanist and assistant director with many Italian theatres. In 2003, he made his debut as a conductor with the Hungarian Symphony Orchestra in Pécs (Hungary). In 2004, in Izmir (Turkey) he took part in the productions of The Barber of Seville by G. Rossini, Norma by V. Bellini, and Rigoletto by G. Verdi. Since then, he has conducted many opera productions and opera and symphonic programmes in different countries.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra came to life in 2013. Today, its main conductor is Alan Buribayev. With over 100 musicians, the group managed to achieve great success, such as participation in European and American tours, international festivals and cooperation with renowned artists including Valery Gergiev, Marcelo Alvarez, Jose Carreras, Anna Netrebko, Denis Matsuev, Elena Obraztsova, etc. Presently, the orchestra is engaged in the theater's major repertoire performances, chamber and symphonic works by the great classics as well as sacred music, concerts.