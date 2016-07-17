Famous Kazakh composer's son went missing in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty police search for Safar Shakeyev, a 25-year-old son of famous Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev.

According to Safar's friend, the young man went missing on Saturday morning. Last time he was seen at Seifullin Avenue, going towards his house at Remizovka Street.



The family of the guy has already appealed to the local police department.



Yerkesh Shakyev is a composer, poet and singer. His songs are performed by many popular Kazakh and Russian singers.





Yerkesh Shakeyev