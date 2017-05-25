Famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev records compositions at legendary Abbey Road Studios

LONDON. KAZINFORM Ten compositions from well-known Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. The recordings were made by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by renowned British conductor and musician Richard Balcomb. Around 100 people were involved in the recordings, including Chris Craker, Grammy award nominated sound producer; John Lenehan, British pianist and composer; and Dmitry Varelas, musician and flutist.

For more than 60 years, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has been holding concerts around the world. The Orchestra has in the past arranged music for Pink Floyd, U2, ABBA, and Queen, among others. The Orchestra also recorded and performed the UEFA Champions League anthem, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London .

Since January, 15 Yerkesh Shakeyev compositions have been recorded at Abbey Road Studios. The compositions were performed by the London Metropolitan Orchestra and London Voices choir, and were supported by Grammy award winning sound producer Steve McLaughlin and conductor Andy Brown.