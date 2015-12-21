EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:06, 21 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Famous Kazakh hockey player died of heart attack

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh hockey player Andrei Troschinsky has passed away at the age of 37, the official website of FC "Torpedo" (Ust-Kamenogorsk) reported.

    According to the statement, Troschinsky has died after a heart attack. "The tragedy happened this morning. Andrei woke up feeling sick. He immediately called an ambulance. Unfortunately he has died in the vehicle from a heart attack," the statement reads. Andrei Troschinsky was a Kazakh professional ice hockey player, who played for Kazakhstan National Hockey Team at the 1999 Asian Winter Games. He coached Pavlodar's "Irtysh". Troschinsky played nine seasons for Ust-Kamenogorsk "Kazzinc-Torpedo". Moreover, he played for Magnitogorsk "Metallurg" (Russia). Andrei Troschinsky is the younger brother of another famous Kazakhstani hockey player Alexei Troshchinsky who is working at CSKA Moscow.

    Tags:
    Sport Incidents Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!