Famous Kazakh hockey player died of heart attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh hockey player Andrei Troschinsky has passed away at the age of 37, the official website of FC "Torpedo" (Ust-Kamenogorsk) reported.

According to the statement, Troschinsky has died after a heart attack. "The tragedy happened this morning. Andrei woke up feeling sick. He immediately called an ambulance. Unfortunately he has died in the vehicle from a heart attack," the statement reads. Andrei Troschinsky was a Kazakh professional ice hockey player, who played for Kazakhstan National Hockey Team at the 1999 Asian Winter Games. He coached Pavlodar's "Irtysh". Troschinsky played nine seasons for Ust-Kamenogorsk "Kazzinc-Torpedo". Moreover, he played for Magnitogorsk "Metallurg" (Russia). Andrei Troschinsky is the younger brother of another famous Kazakhstani hockey player Alexei Troshchinsky who is working at CSKA Moscow.