    11:16, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Famous Kazakh poet, choreographer, playwright Dyusenbek Nakipov died

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Famous poet, choreographer, novelist, playwright Dyusenbek Nakipov passed away yesterday, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the late poet’s nephew.

    Dyusenbek Nakipov was born in 1946 in Pavlodar region.

    He graduated from the Choreographic College of the Bolshoi Theatre, Faculty of Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Between 1964 and 1986, he worked as a soloist of the Abay Opera House. In 1987 and 1991, he was an editor-in-chief at the Alem creative association of the Sh.Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio.

    He also organized a number of international cultural and humanitarian programs, chaired the Union of Choreographers of Kazakhstan, acted as President of the International Festival Prize of Traditions.

    Nakipov would have turned 75 this year.


