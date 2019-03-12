Famous Kazakh violinist to present Portraits concert at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - His talent invariably finds an enthusiastic response from the sophisticated audiences in different countries and continents. Virtuoso violinist Arman Murzagaliyev will present the musical evening "Portraits" to the attention of the residents and guests of the capital on March 15 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, the opera house's press office informs.

One of the evening's portraits is the image of the violinist himself, whose motto is exceptionally refined creative choices and keen intuition of the reflecting, driven musician.

The evening's rich program includes Valentin Silvestrov's Sonata for Violin and Piano Post Scriptum, Antonin Dvořák's String Sextet in A major, op. 48, Edvard Grieg's Two Norwegian Melodies, op.63, as well as Giya Kancheli's Time ... and Again for Violin and Piano.

"For me, music is certainly much wider and deeper than any one convenient, successful, popular piece. The presented program is no exception. A great passion for fine, genuine music is the main principle by which every single one of my concert programs is created," Arman Murzagaliyev shared.

This evening, Nonna Siamandi (piano), Zhanar Akhatova (viola), Yermek Kurmanayev (cello), Yevgeniya Karimova (violin), Nadir Murat (viola), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello) will go onstage together with the world famous violinist.

"Human life is a series of efforts, doubts, inner work. Fine, genuine music plays an important role in these processes. Love music, strive for light through music," Arman Murzagaliyev extended his warm wishes for the audience in anticipation of the musical evening.