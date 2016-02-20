Famous Kazakh writer and poet Nurgozha Oraz passed away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM He was 84. Popular Kazakh writer and poet, famous journalist and publicist Nurgozha Oraz passed away.

He was born 20 October 1932 in Oktyabr Kolkhoz of Uritsk district (Mayak Sovkhoz, Sarykol district) of Kostanay region.

The first collection of poems by Nurgozha Oraz was published in Almaty in 1964 and was simply entitled as “The First Book”.

Oraz became the first poet to disclose the character of virgin land workers – the Heroes of Socialistic Labour L.M.Kartauzov (A Boy from Virgin Lands), N.Malgazhdarov (Eagle’s Net poem) and in “The Melodies of Virgin Lands” published at his 50th jubilee.

In autumn 1990, he established and became Editor-in-Chief of Saryarka regional public and political newspaper.

The leadership and staff of Kazinform International News Agency express their condolences to the writer’s family.