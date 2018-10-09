Famous Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza passes away at 86

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People's Writer of Kazakhstan, Merited Worker of Culture of the Kazakh SSR, Laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR Sherkhan Murtaza has passed away today at the age of 86, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry's press service reports.

Sherkhan Murtaza was born on September 28, 1932 in Talapty village, Dzhambul region. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1955.



Sherkhan Murtaza is an author of Kara Marzhan, Kyzyl Zhebe novels, etc.



His works are translated into many languages of the world.