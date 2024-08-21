Famous Kazakhstani boxer accused of rape denies allegations

Information about the rape of a 28-year-old woman in one of the apartments in Almaty has appeared on social media, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The victim contacted the police in the Auezov district of the city, allegedly filing a rape report against Zhankosh Turarov, a famous Kazakhstani boxer and IBO world champion in the first welterweight division.

According to the Almaty Police Department, a criminal case has been opened by the Auezov District Police Department in connection with the received report.

“A forensic medical examination has been ordered. The investigation is currently ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” comments the press service of the City Police Department.

The boxer himself stated that the information available is a lie.