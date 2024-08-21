EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:21, 21 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Famous Kazakhstani boxer accused of rape denies allegations

    Zhankosh Turarov
    Photo credit: Zhankosh Turarov's personal archive

    Information about the rape of a 28-year-old woman in one of the apartments in Almaty has appeared on social media, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The victim contacted the police in the Auezov district of the city, allegedly filing a rape report against Zhankosh Turarov, a famous Kazakhstani boxer and IBO world champion in the first welterweight division.

    According to the Almaty Police Department, a criminal case has been opened by the Auezov District Police Department in connection with the received report.

    “A forensic medical examination has been ordered. The investigation is currently ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” comments the press service of the City Police Department.

    The boxer himself stated that the information available is a lie.

    “I have received a million messages since this morning! I am perplexed myself and I declare that this information is false! Slander! And I intend to sue even the press for disseminating false, unreliable information,” comments Turarov on Instagram stories.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Sport Boxing Scandal
    Arman Aisultan
    Author
    Arman Aisultan
    Currently reading
    x