    13:23, 08 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Famous Kazakhstani musician Bulat Syzdykov passed away (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous musician of Kazakhstan, record producer of Musicola duet Bulat Syzdykov died yesterday at the age of 59.

    “Dear friends, I have just heard awful news. My dearest and highly-respected Friend, Musician, Guitarist and Excellent Man Bulat Syzdykov died. He died in a year after we lost our Batyr [Batyrkhan Shukenov – editor]. Why do best people leave us? We do not appreciate them when they are alive and they are with us. Rest in peace, my friend! Imandy bol!” Margulan Seissembayev wrote on his Facebook account.

    Bulat Syzdykov was born in Karaganda on June 21, 1956. He is a graduate of the al-Farabi Chimkent Institute of Culture.

    Prior to founding Musicola duet together with Karina Abdullina in 1992, the famous guitarist worked for the Karaganda State Philharmonic Hall (1973-1974), military band of the Division of the Krasnoznamennyi Central Asian Military Command (1974-1976), Gulder Republican Ensemble (1976-1979), Arai Group (1979-1983). He was also a guitarist of A-Studio Band from 1983 to 1989 and joined EMAKS creativity centre led by M.Dunayevsky (in Moscow).

    Syzdykov is a laureate of the All-Union Contest of Performers held in Moscow in 1982 and laureate of the First Prize of the Big Apple Music-96 contest held in New York.

    By the President’s Decree as of December 5, 2012 Bulat Syzdykov was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Art of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



    From the left: Batyrkhan Shukenov, Bulat Syzdykov

    Musicola duet: Bulat Syzdykov and Karina Abdullina


