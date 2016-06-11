Famous Kazakhstani producer Bayan Yessentayeva hospitalized with stab wound

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Famous TV host and producer Bayan Yessentayeva was taken yesterday to a hospital of Talgar with a head injury, nasal bone fracture and a stab wound.

According to the Almaty regional healthcare department, the incident occurred at noon at a filling station. An ambulance arrived at the scene at 12:15. As it was found out, Yessentayeva had been beaten by her husband Bakhytbek Yessentayev, who then stabbed her with a knife.



The producer was taken to a hospital of Talgar where she was operated.



As the healthcare department representative told Kazinform, the operation lasted for three hours and the patient is in an intensive care unit now. Her condition is evaluated as critical.



Bakhytbek Yessentayev was detained and taken to the local police station.

Bayan Yessentayeva is a famous actress, TV host, singer, producer of popular KESHYOU all-female trio, editor and co-owner of "Gashyktar Alemi" magazine. In December 2015, Yessentayeva presented her new boy-band ALAU.



Bayan and Bakhytbek have been married for 22 years. The couple has two daughters - Aisaule and Aiaru.







