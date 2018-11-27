Famous persons recall President's initiatives that changed Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - #NurOtanTalks regular meeting was held in Astana in the run-up to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The theme was "The Initiatives that Changed Kazakhstan". Famous Kazakhstanis, who are supporters and members of the country's leading political force, shared their stories online, the press service of the Nur Otan Party informs.

At the meeting of the Nur Otan Party Political Council on June 1, 2018, the Head of State approved the new forms and methods of work presented by the party, as well as its projects. Earlier, Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted the party with a number of specific tasks to reform its structures and change work approaches. "Nur Otan Talks" has become one of the updated platforms for the exchange of views.

This time the participants spoke about the Kazakhstanis' personal contribution to the implementation of certain ideas announced by the Head of State.

One of the speakers was the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party. Maulen Ashimbayev dwelt on three initiatives which drastically changed Kazakhstan back in the day.

"I am talking about initiatives that continue to exert a strategic influence on the development of our country. One of them is the transfer of our capital from Almaty to Akmola and the formation of our beloved Astana. It was a very courageous decision for that time. These were years of deep economic, financial, social crisis. Salaries were not paid, jobs were reduced, high unemployment, terrible inflation. And during these years, the Head of State, along with the Bolashak program, decided to transfer the capital. Already after 20 years, we can say that this step had enormous economic, social, political influence and positive consequences for our country," said Maulen Ashimbayev.

Among other important initiatives, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan party called the Bolashak program and the modernization of public consciousness. According to him, the idea of the Head of State "Rukhani Zanghyru" consists of two important components that are not inferior to each other in importance and influence on the further development of the nation.

"The first is the preservation of the national code, the in-depth study of history, the strengthening of historical and cultural identity. 'Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' Article by the Head of State serves for this. The second part is no less important. These are the Kazakhstani society adaptation to modern trends in the development of qualities, which are in demand in the modern world, and the modernization of our nation as a whole," the speaker is sure.

Answering the audience's questions, Maulen Ashimbayev also talked about three crucial personal traits of the President of Kazakhstan. The first one is Nursultan Nazarbayev's constant strive for self-development and self-improvement, and willingness to always learn, learn new trends, new directions. The second quality is a great sense of responsibility and insistence on high standards. The third is punctuality. This indicates the Head of State's high responsibility and respect for people.

Aruzhan Sain, a public figure, the founder of the Miloserdie ("Mercy") Volunteer Society charitable foundation, also participated in the event. She spoke about her meetings with the Head of State and his attitude to the problems of the people who especially need help.

Historical scientist and the President of the International Turkic Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, demonstrated a recently-published collection containing 9-language translations of the Head of State's Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe". He also elaborated on the role of the President of Kazakhstan in establishing friendly relations between the Turkic-speaking countries.

Hero of Labour of Kazakhstan Yuriy Pya, who is a well-known cardiac surgeon, Chairman of the Management Board of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC, spoke about the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of the country's medicine and cardiac surgery in particular.