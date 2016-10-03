Famous Swedish explorer to cross Kazakhstan to support EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev has met today with famous Swedish explorer Christian Bodegren.

As Bodegren told at a meeting, he plans to cross Kazakhstan – from Lake Zaysan to the Caspian Sea – by camel from early October 2016 to July 2017.

The idea struck Bodegren after his meeting with R. Zhoshybayev in Sweden in May 2016, the press office of the Kazakh MFA informs.

“EXPO 2017 is a good platform for meeting people from every corner of the world and change of the general view on energy. We must understand that we have one planet only and we need to help each other,” the Swedish traveler said.

In turn, Zhoshybayev invited Bodegren to visit EXPO 2017 upon his return from the trip and presented EXPO 2017 flag to him.