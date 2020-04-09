Famous Turkish musician İrfan Gürdal to perform on Kazinform’s YouTube channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Famous Turkish musician İrfan Gürdal will perform on Kazinform’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. today.

İrfan Gürdal is the head of the Turkic World Music Orchestra under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, a well-known researcher of Turkic music, a key man of the center of Turkic music.

It is worth noting that in the nearest future Astana-Arqau traditional music festival online performance will be available on Kazinform YouTube channel.