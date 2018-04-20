EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:14, 20 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Famous Turkologist to participate in Astana conf

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Yunus Emre Centre has initiated a conference themed The Turkic world and problems of Turkology with participation of well-known scientist, historian, Professor Ilber Ortayli. 

    The event is scheduled to take place on April 26 in Astana, the centre's press service said.

    lber Ortaylı is a Turkish historian and professor of history at the Galatasaray University in Istanbul and at Bilkent University in Ankara.

    The main goal of the conference is to research and bring to light pressing issues of Turkology, strengthening of scientific ties between the two fraternal states and promoting common values of the Turkic world. 

    Intellectuals, specialists in Turkic philology, students studying Turkology and a scientific delegation from Turkey will attend it.

    The conference with the outstanding scientist will also take place in Almaty on April 27. Its organizer is the Eurasian Research Institute.

    Science and research Astana Almaty Culture Events
