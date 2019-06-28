Fans from 64 countries to attend Dimash Kudaibergen's solo show

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital gets ready to host the solo show of Kazakhstani superstar Dimash Kudaibergen ‘Arnau' which will be held at the Astana Arena tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

The solo concert was announced back in January 2019 and later it was reported that over 10,000 fans from 64 countries had purchased the tickets. Dimash Kudaibergen's fans from the U.S., the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Malaysia, Singapore, Africa, Egypt, Israel and Morocco will attend the concert.



The preparations for the Arnau show are in full swing as 500 highly skilled specialists are putting the finishing touches. Dimash is set to perform 27 songs, including 5 tracks from his debut solo album. It is worth mentioning that 150 costumes have been prepared for the show.



QAZAQSTAN TV Channel will air the show on July 6