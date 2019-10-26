Fans greet Dimash at NY airport

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergen has arrived in the U.S. At the airport, he was greeted by his fans.

«We landed in America. Thanks to everyone who met me at the New York airport. I love you,» he posted in Instagram.

On October 26, Dimash will perform at the concert dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Russian composer Igor Krutoy at the Barclays Center in New York.

Earlier it was reported that Dimash will give a solo concert 'Arnau tour ENVOY' at the Barclays Center. The concert is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport as part of the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in the U.S.

Barclays Center Arena can accommodate up to 19,000 spectators. Ticket sales started September 13.