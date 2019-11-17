EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:30, 17 November 2019

    Fans greet Dimash at Tokyo airport

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has arrived in Tokyo to perform at a concert on November 19, Kazinform reported.

    At the Narita international airport Dimash Kudaibergen was greeted by members of the Japanese Fan Club. Dimash fans came to the airport carrying Kazakh flags, posters, flowers and souvenirs.

    On Tuesday, November 19, Dimash Kudaibergen will perform as a guest at the international ABU TV Song Festival 2019.

